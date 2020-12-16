PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Governor Doug Ducey and Dr. Cara Christ with the Arizona Department of Health Services visited the COVID-19 vaccine point of distribution center on Wednesday.

The governor and Dr. Christ toured the Banner Health facility located at the Arizona State Fairgrounds in Phoenix. After touring the drive-through vaccination site and meeting with health care staff, the governor addressed the media and provided an update on distribution efforts.

Governor Ducey praised health care workers for their continued efforts, "which will help save thousands of lives." This first part of Phase 1 is for health care workers and those in support occupations, as well as emergency medical service providers, and long-term care staff and residents.

Marcy Flanagan, the director of Maricopa County Public Health, said some 123,000 people will be vaccinated as part of Phase 1A and only with the Pfizer vaccine, but not all at once.

Maricopa County Public Health to start COVID-19 vaccinations Thursday “This is the first wave of vaccines. As we provide vaccines to those who are most at risk and more vaccines become available, we will be able to offer more vaccines to more people in our community.”

Gov. Ducey said ten of the state's health care workers would receive vaccination shots this afternoon. Ducey said these recipients have been on the frontlines helping treat COVID-19 patients, are first responders, and help lead state efforts to curb and stop the spread of the virus. Among those receiving the vaccine this afternoon is Dr. Cara Christ with AZDHS.

"There is light at the end of the tunnel, but I cannot emphasize enough...the fight against the virus is not over," Gov. Ducey said. "Please get the vaccine when it is available to you. Public health experts cannot overstate the importance of this. I cannot overstate the importance of this."

Gov. Ducey said hospitals are continuing efforts to develop vaccination sites, including expanding the Arizona State Fairground site to increase vaccination efforts for health care workers. Additional locations will be opened in north Phoenix and Pima County by the end of the week.

"By next week, we will have vaccination sites in every county in Arizona," Gov. Ducey said.

The governor announced a new 15 million dollars in additional funding for public health emergency needs, which will help replenish the emergency fund for AZDHS and continue the fight against COVID-19.

Gov. Ducey advised Arizonans for the Christmas holiday to keep their guard up and celebrate outdoors, connect virtually if possible, and limit the number of people at gatherings.