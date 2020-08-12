PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Gov. Doug Ducey is expected to provide an update on his plan to handle unemployment benefits later this week, a spokesman for his office said on Wednesday.

This comes after the $600 a week in federally funded unemployment benefits expired, leaving tens of thousands of jobless Arizonans living on the state benefit of $240 a week.

Following the lapse in federal aid, President Donald Trump signed an executive order over the weekend to boost unemployment benefits by as much as $400 a week per person, as long as the state kicked in an additional $100 a week.

At this point, it remains unclear what the governor will do or when workers could see the extra money.

One Arizona economist said it is possible the money could arrive in a matter of a couple of weeks, but people should not hold their breath.

Everything you need to know about a payroll tax cut President Donald Trump has been pushing for a payroll tax cut, and he isn't waiting for Congress to enact one. On Saturday, he signed a series of executive orders, effectively going around Congress to extend expanded unemployment benefits and assist renters and homeowners.

"I caution people who are looking forward to the money that they're probably looking at a minimum of two weeks and possibly quite a bit longer than that," said Dave Wells, an economist with the non-partisan Grand Canyon Institute.

And should workers receive the full $400 a week, Wells said it still will come out to a big cut in pay for workers who were living on the prior federal aid package of $600 a week.

"That means there is $800 less per month and that is a significant loss of income for folks," Wells said.