PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Gov. Doug Ducey is expected to face the media for the first time in weeks this afternoon.

The event comes as coronavirus cases have surged to levels not seen since August and President Donald Trump and his some of his allies still refuse to accept Arizona's election results.

Since his last press conference on Oct. 29, the governor has posted a handful of tweets and recently released a short video reminding people the "mask up" to slow the spread of COVID-19.

But Roy Gutterman, the director of the Newhouse School's Tully Center for Free Speech at Syracuse University, said social media messaging isn't enough. Ducey, he said, and other elected leaders to take questions from the media.

"Social media is really a one-way street where someone can send out information and not have it questioned," he said during an interview online.