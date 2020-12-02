PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Governor Doug Ducey and state health leaders will be providing an update on the state's response to increasing cases of COVID-19 in Arizona.

Gov. Ducey and Dr. Cara Christ, Director of the Arizona Department of Health Services, are speaking at 3:30 p.m. today at the State Public Health Laboratory. The last update from the governor was on Nov. 18, where Ducey encouraged all Arizonans to wear a mask, announced testing at three airports, and the state's vaccine task force is developing a plan to ensure effective distribution of COVID-19 vaccines once they are publicly available.

Earlier Wednesday morning, medical officers at eight Arizona hospital networks sent a letter to Dr. Christ to take "swift action to prevent Arizona hospitals from reaching crisis level of care, avoid preventable deaths from COVID, and keep children in school."

As of Wednesday morning, Arizona’s ICUs were at 90% capacity, and inpatient beds were at 87%. If the numbers keep going up, which is what medical experts believe will happen during the holidays, hospitals could be forced to make some tough choices about who receives care.

On Tuesday, Gov. Ducey hosted a call with hospital leaders to hear their concerns about the increase of COVID-19 cases and the viruses impact on Arizona. Gov. Ducey and Dr. Christ discussed ways with hospital administrations on ways state and health care providers can work together to address the new surge of cases.

Tuesday evening, Tucson's City Council unanimously approved a mandatory nightly curfew to curb the rise in cases. Council members voted 6-0 to begin the new curfew this Friday, Dec. 4, and it will run until Dec. 23. The curfew hours will be 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily.