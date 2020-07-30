PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Governor Doug Ducey says that Arizona is in a better spot today than we were a few weeks ago when it comes to coronavirus numbers.

During a Thursday afternoon news conference, Ducey gave an update on how our state is coping during this pandemic.

"We have delivered some good numbers," Ducey said. He announced that COVID-19 "cases by day" are on a downward trend. He also said our state is seeing a decrease in the number of COVID-19 patients needing hospital beds. He noted that we have not had the need to use "surge" hospital beds.

Statewide death toll skyrockets last month amid pandemic Dr. Cara Christ, the director of the Arizona Department of Health Services, said there is always a spike in deaths during the summer due to the heat.

But he said the fight is far from over. "This is not a victory lap; this is not a celebration," he said. Ducey cautioned that Arizonans need to remain vigilant, and keep doing the basics, like continuing to wash hands, masking up, keeping physical distance, and remembering that you are safer at home.

As for students heading back to campus, Ducey did not make any major announcements. He reminded families to check with their district websites for dates and information on when in-person learning will begin.

We have a district-by-district list of reopening plans for Phoenix-area schools. Click here to find the latest from your school district.

Ducey did not address when gyms and bars will be allowed to reopen. But he did announce a new campaign that will remind people about the importance of wearing masks. The new ads will feature a number of professional sports mascots.