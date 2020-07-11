PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Governor Doug Ducey announced that Arizona will get hundreds of cases of a drug that could decrease the impact of coronavirus. It could also possible save lives, Gov. Ducey emphasized on Twitter Saturday.

The antiviral drug is called Remdesivir, and it is coming from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services [HHS]. The department will be sending 361 cases.

"The shipment will bolster state supplies with added capacity to treat tens of thousands of additional patients, if needed," tweeted Gov. Ducey.

The governor's announcement comes days after he said Arizona will "dramatically increase tests," for COVID-19. He extended his gratitude to HHS for their partnership in assisting Arizona with additional resources.

Lastly, Ducey stressed that citizens must do their part: Make sure to wear a mask, stay physically distant, and remember that home is the safest place to be.

See Ducey's tweets below: