PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Gov. Doug Ducey has written President Trump a letter, requesting a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration from the federal government.

According to a news release from the governor's office, the disaster declaration would help provide access to mental health care, supplement efforts of tribal health care workers, provide grants to reduce the risk of losa of life or property during future emergencies, make legal assistance available to low-income Arizonans, and expand food assistance.

Gov. Doug Ducey announces stay-at-home order for Arizonans Gov. Ducey has ordered a statewide order to stay at home to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. "Stay home, stay healthy and stay connected," he said.

“Arizonans have shown great resilience while coming together to support one another during this health emergency,” Ducey said. “This declaration will help families, individuals, businesses and tribal communities in our state weather this storm and bounce back afterward stronger than ever. I’m grateful for the partnership and collaboration we’ve had with administrative officials and hope to see this request approved in full to aid Arizona’s COVID-19 response.”

If approved, a variety of programs would provide assistance in Arizona:

Crisis Counseling Program;

Disaster Case Management;

Disaster Unemployment Assistance;

Disaster Legal Services;

Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program;

Hazard Mitigation Grant Program;

And any other appropriate Stafford Act disaster assistance programs.

This presidential major declaration would expand upon Ducey's declaration of emergency in Arizona, which went into effect on March 11, 2020.

The governor's letter to the president comes on the first full day of Arizona's stay-at-home order.