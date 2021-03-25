PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Gov. Doug Ducey's new COVID-19 guidelines released Thursday morning downgrade requirements for businesses to recommendations and allow bars to resume their regular operations.
Masks and social distancing
While Ducey never issued a statewide mask mandate, Arizona "encouraged personal responsibility." As a results, many cities and towns implemented their own mask requirements. Under the new executive order, "those local mandates will be phased out," and counties, cities, and towns will not be able to enact new mask mandates.
Businesses can choose whether they want to require their customers to wear masks, but they do not have to. "Mask usage is still encouraged, especially in groups that are not vaccinated," according to the governor's website.
Large gatherings
Ducey's new guidelines also say that large gatherings of 50 people or more are no longer required to be approved by local governments. However, Ducey says these events should continue to follow safe practices and CDC recommendations, including physical distancing. This includes youth sports.
Bars
The new executive order also allows bars to open without having to serve food. They will now be allowed to resume regular operations, with the option to require social distancing and masks.
According to the news release, Ducey says the changes to COVID-19 guidelines came about after Arizona has distributed more than 3 million doses of the vaccine and has seen a decrease in cases over the last 10 weeks. Ducey also cited reduced hospital capacity, vaccines available to everyone 16 and older, and the CDC's evaluation of Arizona that ranked it among the best states in the nation for getting the COVID-19 vaccine to vulnerable communities.