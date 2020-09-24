PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Governor Doug Ducey on Thursday hailed Arizona State University, Northern Arizona University and the University of Arizona for their efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

"Our universities have adapted to keep students engaged and learning. They brought about innovations to COVID-19 in testing and tracing," said Ducey.

But the state's three largest universities are still dealing with COVID-19 cases on campus. UArizona is currently leading the way in number of cases. According to the school's online dashboard, their 10-day positivity rate is nearly 11%.

"Eleven percent is definitely high and it could only go up from there. It tends to rise exponentially," said Dr. Andrew Carroll.

UArizona has reported more than 2,000 cases since August. Students living on campus are currently being asked to quarantine until September 29.

As of Thursday, Sept. 24, ASU reported cumulative numbers of 1,753 students and 31 staff members who have tested positive since Aug 1.

But President Michael Crow said things are turning around. "Positives in our residence halls, positives among our staff were down about 80% from where we were a few weeks ago in terms of positives," said Crow.

Carroll said we should watch the numbers carefully to determine whether or not in-person learning should be canceled. "If we are seeing the case rate rising, day over day, very quickly but especially if we are seeing positivity rate higher than 20%, just like we did in the state, we need to shut everything down," said Carroll.

Gov. Ducey also announced $14 million in funding to help the universities fight the spread of COVID-19.