PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Governor Ducey issued four new executive orders in a press conference Tuesday, including travelers coming into Arizona from from Connecticut, New Jersey or New York must self-quarantine for 14 days.

The three states are hot spots for the coronavirus and the new order is meant to control the spread. At this point, it is unclear how or if this order will be enforced. Phoenix Sky Harbor said they are awaiting guidance from the Arizona Department of Health Services on the new executive order.

“Slowing the spread of COVID-19 remains our top priority,” said Governor Ducey. “Today’s action aligns with guidance from public health officials, while ensuring those traveling for essential functions can continue to do so. We will take all necessary precautions to keep Arizonans safe.”

This executive order will remain in effect throughout the state's Public Health Emergency.

The other executive orders include:

“Arizona will continue to take proactive measures to protect our seniors and vulnerable populations,” said Governor Ducey. “This order helps protect seniors and those living in health care facilities, as well as the staff and health care professionals caring for patients. My thanks to these individuals working to protect Arizona’s most vulnerable as we work to slow the spread of COVID-19.”

The order includes symptom checks for everyone, making sure staff is using personal protective equipment (PPE), and keeping safe hygiene practices.

Governor Ducey issued another executive order for expanding COVID-19 data gathering which is an expansion of healthcare reporting requirements to track data needed to protect health care workers and patients, in hopes of preventing the spread of coronavirus. This will be in effect for 60 days unless it gets renewed.

“Today’s order is about enhancing the data available to us so we can continue to make the best data-driven decisions to protect public health,” said Governor Ducey. “Arizona’s public health officials are working closely with our hospitals and health care providers, and we’ve already seen the benefit from increased data sharing. This additional step helps ensure we are taking all steps necessary to prepare and slow the spread of COVID-19.”

According to Arizona Department of Health Services on Twitter, "Arizona hospitals are currently using 64% of ICU capacity, 68% of the state's medical-surgical beds and 25% of the state's ventilators."

Lastly, Ducey placed an executive order that provides flexibility on packaging and labeling rules for local businesses which will be in effect until further notice.

“Even with dine-in and carry-out options still available to patrons, many Arizona restaurants are struggling due to COVID-19,” said Governor Ducey.

“Today’s Executive Order provides flexibility for restaurant owners to safely sell prepared and bulk foods or supplies they have on hand and can’t use right now. We are proud to support Arizona restaurants with this reform.”

Restaurants that are currently licensed or permitted to serving prepared food may also sell grocery items such as paper goods, cleaning supplies, prepared food in bulk, meat, or produce, according to a press release from the governor's office.