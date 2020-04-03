PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - After criticism and confusion about why hair and nail salons were still open, Gov. Doug Ducey has updated the list of businesses that must be closed.

The Governor's Office provided "additional guidance" on Friday about essential services. In the statement, he says barbers, cosmetology, hairstyling, nail salons, aesthetic salons, tanning salons, tattoo parlors, spas and massage parlors must be closed by 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 4.

Ducey also said amenities at public parks where social distancing can't be practiced are to close, such as basketball courts, splash pads, playgrounds and public restrooms. The parks can remain open "to the greatest extent possible," the statement said. Communal pools, like those at hotels and apartment complexes, will also be closed but should be kept maintained. Swat meets will no longer be allowed.

Personal hygiene services, like in-home assistance with bathing and cleaning, are still essential and can remain open. Day cares, hotels and motels are still be allowed to stay open. Ducey made no mention of golf courses, which are still open.

You can read the full statement here.

The governor's executive order on March 23 didn't specifically name salons and barbershops as essential "personal services" but the news release announcing the action did, and banned cities from ordering them to close. That caused confusion among Arizonans and drew criticism from mayors across the state.

During a town hall on Thursday night, Ducey was asked multiple times why those types of businesses were still open. He didn't directly answer and instead pointed to his order that closed bars and resteraunts and banned gatherings of more than 10 people. Ducey also said that if rules need to be changed, "we will do that and we will continue to do that." Ducey Chief of Staff Daniel Scarpinato then tweeted on Friday morning that a clarification would come by the end of the day. The promise was kept when the Governor's Office sent out the update around 2:30 p.m.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.