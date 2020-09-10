PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Republican Gov. Doug Ducey defended President Trump one day after revelations that the commander-in-chief intentionally downplayed the threat of the coronavirus. “I do not feel misled," Ducey said Thursday afternoon. “There has been a sense of urgency and seriousness about this since day one.”
In an audio recording released this week, Trump can be heard telling journalist Bob Woodward in February that the coronavirus was “deadly stuff” and that, “I always wanted to play it down.”
At the same time the president was speaking to Woodward, he was telling the public that COVID-19 would soon disappear and was no more dangerous than the flu.
Ducey also praised Trump for his help in responding to the pandemic that has killed more than 5,200 and infected over 200,000 people in Arizona.
“Trust is built through experience and actions and every ask that the state of Arizona has had either the president or the administration have delivered,” Ducey said.