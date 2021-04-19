PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Gov. Doug Ducey announced on Monday afternoon that he is rescinding orders that direct schools in Arizona to require face masks due to COVID-19.
Gov. Ducey's announcement allows school districts to decide if students should be required to masks or not on campus.
“Teachers, families and students have acted responsibly to mitigate the spread of the virus and protect one another, and our school leaders are ready to decide if masks should be required on their campuses. We will continue to work with public health professionals and Arizona’s schools as more students return to the classroom and our state moves forward," Ducey said.
Arizona Department of Health Services Director Dr. Cara Christ released the following statement: "Many families and communities are further protected from COVID-19, and our schools are ready to decide their next steps when it comes to masks. We encourage all Arizonans to get the vaccine — it’s safe, effective and absolutely free to the public."
Arizona's Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman released a statement shortly after appearing to disagree with the Governor's decision.
"Today's abrupt removal of the mask mandate in schools is just one example in a long line of decisions that have resulted in Arizona's embarrassing response to a virus that has claimed over 17,000 lives and impacted thousands more," Hoffman said. "Children under 16 are still ineligible for COVID-19 vaccines and CDC still recommends universal masking in public schools to ensure safe learning environments. Universal masking - along with other key mitigation strategies - has allowed schools to safely operate during a pandemic."
While masks will be not be required in Arizona schools, ADHS is still encouraging schools to follow these protocols:
- Washing hands with soap and warm water;
- Using hand sanitizer;
- Cleaning and maintaining health facilities; and
- Staying home when sick.
"While vaccines hold the promise of a return to normalcy, letting up on other mitigation strategies now just increases risk of transmission at a time when we should be doing everything possible to keep students and their families safe," Hoffman continued. "Today's announcement destabilizes school communities as they end what has arguable been the most challenging year for education. I encourage school leaders and board members to work with their communities to make transparent, evidence-based decisions that build trust in the safety of our schools."
On Monday, 692 cases of COVID-19 were reported in Arizona. A total of 854,453 cases have been reported statewide. 38% of the population is currently vaccinated in Arizona.