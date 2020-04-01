Governor Ducey expanding telemedicine coverage for Arizonans Governor Ducey has issues an Executive Order Wednesday that would require health insurance companies to expand their telemedicine coverage for all services so that Arizonans don't have to go to the doctor in-person.

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Gov. Doug Ducey has issued an executive order that addresses the needs of our four-legged friends during this COVID-19 crisis.

The new order states that during our current “stay at home” restrictions, pets and animals in Arizona can now be examined by their veterinarians through telemedicine. This way, pet owners don’t have to leave their homes.

The order opens the door for the first time ever to allow veterinarians to provide medical services to animals, while the state works to slow the spread of COVID-19 through physical distancing measures. The order also prevents vets from charging more for telemedicine than for an office or in-person visit.

“Even as we physically distance, we want to ensure that pet owners and livestock producers can access the resources they need to properly care for animals,” said Gov. Ducey. “This order allows veterinary professionals to carry out their commitment to caring for Arizona animals, including house pets and farm animals, while Arizona residents practice physical distancing and limit time away from home.”

The executive order took effect Wednesday, April 1, and remains in effect throughout the state’s Public Health Emergency. Under the order:

Licensed veterinarians in Arizona may use the use of telemedicine.

The Arizona State Veterinary Medical Board may establish reasonable requirements and parameters for telehealth services, including recordkeeping, but such requirements and parameters may not be more restrictive or less favorable to providers than are required for veterinary medical services delivered in-person.

Vets can not charge more for a telemedicine visit than they would for an in-person visit.

Last week, Gov. Ducey issued an executive order requiring health care insurance companies to expand telemedicine coverage for all services that would normally be covered for an in-person visit. This action helps ensure that Arizonans who may be sick or under quarantine can access care from their homes and avoid potentially risky trips to a health care provider.

View the executive order expanding veterinary telemedicine HERE.