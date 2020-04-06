PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Governor Doug Ducey has issued an Executive Order halting evictions in Arizona for small businesses and nonprofits who can't pay rent due to financial hardship caused by the coronavirus crisis. Under the new order, those evictions will be halted until May 31, 2020.

13 resources for eviction, foreclosure relief for Arizonans With tens of thousands of Arizonans facing unemployment amid the coronavirus outbreak, some evictions and foreclosures are being halted.

The order also encourages commercial landlords to defer rent payments for small business tenants facing economic hardship due to COVID-19 and to consider waiving all fees and interest associated with late payments.

“Arizona is grateful to the many landlords who are already working as good partners with small businesses during these challenging times,” said Governor Ducey. “This order helps ensure no small business or nonprofit will face eviction due to COVID-19 and that landlords and small businesses work in partnership to make sure we get through this emergency together. There’s more work to do to ensure Arizona’s small businesses can make it through this public health emergency. As we continue to prioritize public health, we will continue to do everything in our power to support those in our small business and nonprofit communities serving us.”

Back on March 30, Gov. Ducey announced an agreement with the state’s banks to protect small businesses and families from eviction and foreclosure.

Banks temporarily halt foreclosures, evictions in Arizona Homeowners will not face foreclosure or eviction in Arizona for at least two months, according to an agreement Governor Doug Ducey made with the state's banks.

Banks also committed to expediting the application and approval of small business loans as part of the $349 billion Paycheck Protection Program signed into law on March 27.

The Arizona Commerce Authority has gathered resources to support businesses and employees as they help combat the spread of COVID-19. Businesses impacted by COVID-19 can access information on programs including loans to maintain payroll and disaster assistance loans through the Small Business Administration. More information on these programs can be found HERE.

You can read the governor's executive order HERE.