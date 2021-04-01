PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Governor Doug Ducey has ended three executive orders he issued at the beginning of the pandemic that put restrictions on elective surgeries at hospitals and visitors at long-term care facilities.

Gov. Ducey relaxes COVID-19 guidelines in Arizona; bars can open, cities cannot require masks Gov. Doug Ducey's new COVID-19 guidelines released Thursday morning downgrade requirements for businesses to recommendations and allow bars to resume their regular operations.

On Thursday, Gov. Ducey ended executive orders 2020-10, 2020-22, and 2020-32. Executive order 2020-10 was issued on March 19, 2020 and temporarily stopped non-essential elective surgeries. On April 22, 2020, Ducey issued another order, 2020-32, to resume elective surgeries if certain criteria was met. Ducey says with cases continuing to decline, today's order provides hospitals with flexibility to once again fully conduct elective surgeries.

“With nearly three and a half million vaccine doses administered across Arizona, we’re on track to fighting off the pandemic and returning to normal,” said Gov. Ducey. “At the beginning of the pandemic, we took necessary measures to protect vulnerable populations and all Arizonans. Now the vaccine is out far and wide, and we have much better knowledge of the virus than we did before. I’m grateful to the hospitals, medical professionals and long-term care facilities that prioritized Arizonans’ safety, and I’m looking forward to scaling back on measures that are no longer needed.”

Executive order 2020-22 was issued on April 7, 2020, and was intended to protect long-term care facility residents. With the removal of this order, officials say visitation, as well as off-site visits for long-term care residents, can be allowed without the need to quarantine afterward.

To read the full executive order issued today, click here.