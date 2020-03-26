PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Gov. Doug Ducey answered several questions about the impact of coronavirus on Arizona and defended his decision not to lock down the state during the pandemic.
"We're following CDC guidance, so all of my decisions have been guided by public health. I haven't been guessing, and I haven't been trying to outdo any other governor on announcements," Ducey said.
On March 19, Ducey issued an executive order that required restaurants in counties with a confirmed case of the coronavirus to only have dine-out options and close bars, movie theaters, and gyms. Ducey said there is a number of factors he would consider before issuing a shutdown, such as the level of risk and the level of spread. He said the coronavirus curve on the East Coast is different than in Arizona.
"I want to do things in alignment for our situation in Arizona in real-time. To date, we've been one step ahead of this. Each, each step along the way," said Ducey. "We're going to do things when they're safe to do it. We're going to focus on public health first."
Schools are shut down until at least April 10. Ducey said on Thursday, Arizonans are already staying home. As for how long that school closure will last, Ducey said he'll decide on April 10.
The coronavirus has forced tens of thousands of Arizonans to file for unemployment. Ducey issued an executive order last week that waives search requirements and the one-week waiting period to file. However, Arizona has one of the lowest amounts given per week in the country at $240. We asked Ducey about increasing that dollar amount, but he instead pointed to the $2 trillion economic relief bill in Washington, D.C.
"If Congress can do what it's committed to do, we'll be able to provide clarity to Arizonans that need those dollars," said Ducey.
He added he would be willing to tap into Arizona's Rainy Day Fund to help during the coronavirus pandemic.