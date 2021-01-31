PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Although Gov. Ducey hasn't held a public press conference this year, he appeared on CNN Sunday morning and discussed the COVID-19 vaccine rollout. The governor said the our state is in danger of running out the current vaccine supply.

"All we can do is distribute what we receive from the federal government and the private sector, so we are working with the Biden administration to get more vaccines," Ducey said.

On Monday, the state is opening up another 24/7 vaccination site at Phoenix Municipal Stadium. Ducey said the site has the ability to administer 12,000 vaccine doses a day but can only give out 500 doses daily because of limited supply.

At this time, all appointments are booked through February at Phoenix Municipal Stadium and State Farm Stadium. Both sites are run by the state. Meantime, people are still having issues scheduling appointments for their second dose.

The Maricopa County Department of Public Health said on Friday it was sending out more than 45,000 emails to people who have already received the first dose of the vaccine and telling them how to make an appointment for the second dose.

The Arizona State Health Department said the State Farm Stadium site will begin administering second doses to those vaccinated there in January.

Dr. Joe Gerald, a professor of Public Health and Policy Management at the University of Arizona College of Medicine, said only about half to 60% of our state's vaccine supply has been administered.

"While it is true that we need more vaccine doses, desperately, we are still struggling to administer the ones that we do have and we haven't been doing as well as high-performing states," said Gerald.