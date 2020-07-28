PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- For many people, one of the hardest parts of the pandemic has been having to remain apart from loved ones in long-term care facilities, due to the fear of spreading COVID-19.
Now, Governor Ducey has established a task force to create guidelines about when it will be safe to visit those loved ones once again.
This task force will help develop recommendations and metrics on how and when family members can resume visits. It will also come up with steps needed to be taken by facilities to help residents and their families safely maintain contact.
“Throughout this pandemic, we have focused on protecting those most at risk, especially our seniors and vulnerable adults,” said Governor Ducey. “Many of us have family and loved ones in these facilities and are looking for guidance on when it may be safe to visit them again. This task force will bring together public health officials, medical experts, senior advocates, private sector leaders, legislators and family members to help us chart the path forward and develop sound policy as it relates to long-term care facilities."
Responsibilities of the "Task Force On Long-Term Care" include:
Making recommendations about how and when in-person visitation can safely resume at long-term care facilities and assisted living facilities,
And making recommendations on how best to keep families informed about their loved ones in long-term care facilities and assisted living facilities.
On June 17, Ducey announced that $10 million for masks and other PPE would be brought into long-term care facilities. And on June 29, he announced a new grant program that provide them with $10,000 to purchase electronic devices to talk to their loved ones.
The task force will be made up of the following participants:
Senator Kate Brophy McGee
Senator Tyler Pace
Representative Regina Cobb
Representative Joanne Osborne;
Christina Corieri, Senior Policy Advisory, Office of the Governor
Colby Bower, Assistant Director of Policy and Intergovernmental Affairs, Arizona Department of Health Services
Jakenna Lebsock, Assistant Director, Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System
Virginia Rountree, Deputy Director of Programs, Arizona Department of Economic Security
Dana Kennedy, State Director, AARP Arizona
Dave Voepel, CEO, Arizona Health Care Association
Pam Koester, CEO, Arizona LeadingAge
Rocky McKay, President, Arizona Assisted Living Homes Association
Karen Barno, President and CEO, Arizona Assisted Living Federation of America
Justin Stein, District Director of Operations, Brookdale Senior Living
Scott McCutcheon, Chief Operating Officers, LivGenerations
Tiffany Wilkins, Vice President for Operations, Spectrum Retirement
Donna Taylor, Chief Operating Officer, LifeStream Complete Senior Living
Joseph E. LaRue, CEO, Sun Health
Gaile Dixon, President, Dream Catcher Assisted Living
Heather Friebus, Administrator, Devon Gables Rehab Center
Mason Hunter, President, Haven Health Group
John Albrechtsen, President, Bandera (Ensign’s Arizona-based portfolio subsidiary)
Becky Hill, family member
Tonsa Price William, family member
Diane Drazenski, family member