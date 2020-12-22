PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Gov. Doug Ducey announced on Tuesday morning that more than $40 million in federal funds will support Arizonans who need it the most.
According to a news release, the $40.2 million will support Arizona residents who are homeless and to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 among vulnerable populations.
Arizona will distribute $16,373,488 in ESG funding. The grant program provides funding to:
- Engage homeless individuals and families in helpful programs and services;
- Improve the number and quality of emergency shelters for homeless individuals and families; help operate these shelters;
- Rapidly re-house homeless individuals and families; and
- Prevent families and individuals from becoming homeless.
$23.8 million will also be distributed in Community Development Block Grant funding that will mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
According to Gov. Ducey’s office, this funding will be administered through the Arizona Department of Housing and will provide emergency payments of rent, utility, food, and clothing for families and individuals for 6 months.
The funding comes from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG) program and its Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program to help prevent, prepare for, and respond to COVID-19 in communities in need.