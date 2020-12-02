Gov. Ducey announces free COVID-19 vaccine, outdoor dining funding

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Governor Doug Ducey and state health leaders provided an update on the state's response to increasing cases of COVID-19 in Arizona Wednesday afternoon. Gov. Ducey said metrics continue to head in the wrong direction.
Gov. Ducey and Dr. Cara Christ, Director of the Arizona Department of Health Services, spoke at the State Public Health Laboratory. The last update from the governor was on Nov. 18, where Ducey encouraged all Arizonans to wear a mask, announced testing at three airports, and the state's vaccine task force is developing a plan to ensure effective distribution of COVID-19 vaccines once they are publicly available.
During Wednesday's news conference, Gov. Ducey gave an update on COVID-19 vaccine distribution, announced more money will be going to support Arizona hospitals and restaurants.
The governor announced $60 million is going to Arizona hospitals to provide for additional staffing, in addition to the $25 million already committed. Nearly 90 percent of the state is currently under mandates requiring masks. Gyms, movie theaters, and restaurants are all under specific guidelines mitigating the number of people in a business, social distancing, and mask enforcement.
Gov. Ducey also dismissed the idea of a state shutdown or curfew.
"I believe we should instead focus on accountability and enforcing the rules we have in place now and taking a targeted approach to make sure we all participate in the safety precautions we know work," said Gov. Ducey.
RESTUARANTS
Gov. Ducey announced a new executive order making it easier for restaurants to expand outdoor dining space in an effort to decrease the number of people inside. Funds will also be going to restaurant and tourism groups to help businesses across the state.
- $100,000 to the Arizona Lodging and Tourism Association to help restaurants and hotels strengthen sanitation and mitigation practices to further protect patrons and staff
- $1 million for the Safest Outside Restaurant Assistance Program to help restaurants and dining establishments expand outdoor dining options.
- $100,000 for the Arizona Restaurant Association to help restaurants and other dining establishments safely and effectively expand dining options.
VACCINE DISTRIBUTION
The governor also provided an update on when COVID-19 vaccines will make their way to Arizona. Gov. Ducey said the state is expected to receive an initial shipment of vaccine doses in mid to late December, pending FDA approval.
The state's vaccine task force distribution plan will prioritize health care workers, educators, residents of long-term care facilities, and vulnerable populations. The governor's executive order will also ensure Arizonans receive the vaccine without financial barriers, and all Arizonans will be eligible for a free vaccine.
PUBLIC EVENT MITIGATION
The executive order will enhance upon current health and safety requirements for large public events approved by local cities, towns, and counties. Gov. Ducey said when an event of 50 people or more is approved, the government entity must make the event information public, including the safety guidelines and policies that must be followed.
HEALTH CARE LETTER TO AZDHS
Earlier Wednesday morning, medical officers at eight Arizona hospital networks sent a letter to Dr. Christ to take "swift action to prevent Arizona hospitals from reaching crisis level of care, avoid preventable deaths from COVID, and keep children in school."
As of Wednesday morning, Arizona’s ICUs were at 90% capacity, and inpatient beds were at 87%. If the numbers keep going up, which is what medical experts believe will happen during the holidays, hospitals could be forced to make some tough choices about who receives care.
On Tuesday, Gov. Ducey hosted a call with hospital leaders to hear their concerns about the increase of COVID-19 cases and the viruses impact on Arizona. Gov. Ducey and Dr. Christ discussed ways with hospital administrations on ways state and health care providers can work together to address the new surge of cases.
TUCSON MANDATORY CURFEW
Tuesday evening, Tucson's City Council unanimously approved a mandatory nightly curfew to curb the rise in cases. Council members voted 6-0 to begin the new curfew this Friday, Dec. 4, and it will run until Dec. 23. The curfew hours will be 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily.
Gov. Ducey said during his press conference on Wednesday that he disagreed with Tucson Mayor Regina Romero who originally proposed and pushed for the curfew. When asked about Mayor Romero's comments that she hasn't been able to speak to the governor since March, Gov. Ducey responded, "She knows where to find me," and added that Mayor Romero gets a call back every time she reaches out.
A few minutes after the governor's comments, Mayor Romero responded on social media.
It is the ultimate irony that @dougducey is criticizing cities for not doing enough, while refusing to take any meaningful statewide action.Instead of critiquing us, please do your job and listen to our health experts.https://t.co/34vWh3h3fN— Regina Romero (@TucsonRomero) December 2, 2020
GOVERNOR RESPONDS TO AZGOP CHAIRWOMAN
Near the end of the press conference, a reporter asked Gov. Ducey about the tweet by Arizona Republican Party Chairwoman Kelli Ward on Monday quote tweeting the governor's thread and saying "shut up" and that election integrity is missing in Arizona, period.
Gov. Ducey responded to her comments saying, "I would say to her the feeling is mutual, and practice what you preach."