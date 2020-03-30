PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Gov. Doug Ducey announced Monday morning that Arizona schools will remain closed until the end of the school year.

Ducey said the announcement is in line with yesterday's updated federal social distancing guidance. President Trump announced yesterday that it will be in place for the next 30 days, at least until April 30.

"While this isn't the outcome that many of us wanted, we are grateful for the partnership of schools around the state, who have stepped up to offer virtual and take-home learning opportunities for our students," Ducey said in a joint statement with Superintendent of Public Instruction, Kathy Hoffman.

Ducey's announcements applies to public district and charter schools. Private schools must remain closed in alignment with federal guidance recommending closures, which means at least through April 30.

Ducey said the new state budget that passed will ensure that educators and staff will have no disruption in pay.