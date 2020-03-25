PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Gov. Doug Ducey announced Wednesday that Arizona has received more than $5.3 million in grant funding from the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to be able to provide meals for Arizona's seniors.

"The dollars will support both meal delivery programs and programs serving senior centers and are part of a relief package, the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, signed by President Trump on March 18, 2020."

About two-thirds of the money will be for home meal delivery for seniors so that they can receive food without having to leave their homes during the coronavirus crisis.

“These dollars will help Arizona keep our seniors safe and healthy at a critical time,” Ducey said. “I’m grateful to members of both parties who supported this legislation and to the Department of Health and Human Services for making these resources available."

The governor also requested that the federal government expand nutritional assistance under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

Wednesday's announcement comes on the heels of an order by Ducey to delay evictions for renters during the COVID-19 pandemic.