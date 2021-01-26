PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Governor Doug Ducey announced Tuesday morning that an additional $1 million will be available across the state to help Arizona restaurants expand outdoor seatings to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

“Restaurants throughout the state have expanded outdoor dining to welcome more customers while limiting the spread of COVID-19,” said Governor Ducey. “We want to make sure more of our hard-working local restaurants have the opportunity to do the same. Today’s funding will help restaurants purchase items like outdoor furniture and barriers so they can safely serve patrons. I’m grateful to the businesses across Arizona working to protect our communities and keep our economy moving forward.”

In a press release from Ducey's office, it states that the additional funding will be directed to pending applications that have been submitted to the Safest Outside Restaurant Assistance Program. The program by the way launched in December 2020 after Ducey announced a executive order that would make it easier for restaurants to expand outdoor dining space in an effort to decrease the number of people inside.

"Funding has been provided to nearly all eligible businesses that have been approved for an extension of premises.

To be eligible, there are a few requirements.

Must be a licensed restaurant or bar in Arizona

Fewer than 50 full-time equivalent employees

Must comply with all COVID-19 related executive orders

Must demonstrate a new extension of premises that has been approved by the local governing body and the Arizona Department of Liquor Licensing and Control (if applicable)

Must submit a complete application, including a budget (incomplete applications will not be considered)