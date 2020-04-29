PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey says he is extending his stay-at-home order through May 15, but restaurants could reopen by May 12.

"We are going to return to physical health and economic health the Arizona way," he said. Ducey emphasizes that the state's return from the coronavirus quarantine will be "gradual and phased in" over time. “It’s 15 more days," he said Wednesday. "I’m asking for some patience."

In his afternoon news conference, Ducey also announced that there will be a partial reopening to retail starting May 4. It is a voluntary process, and will resume with physical distancing for staffers. It is a "limited opening," with appointment-based services, limited occupancy, curbside pickup and delivery. More voluntary openings will come on May 8, also with strict physical distancing requirements. For those business openings, public health procedures and CDC guidelines will be implemented.

"There is a real opportunity for May to be drastically different than March or April," the governor said.

He said he also wants to begin to expand dining services "sometime in May," hopefully by May 12, in coordination with health and industry professionals. When asked about bars reopening, he stated: “At this point in time, bars are not under consideration.”

Travel restrictions to certain coronavirus hotspots will also remain in place until May 15. Those states are New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

In his news conference Wednesday afternoon, Ducey said that there's evidence that the COVID-19 restrictions have been working. "Your actions are working," he said. "Everyone is doing their part."

He also says the state will increase testing while continuing to encourage social distancing.

Ducey also stated that Arizona DOES have enough hospital beds, ICU beds and ventilators. "Arizona has been preparing, and Arizona is prepared," said Ducey.

Ducey's initial stay-at-home executive order was due to expire at midnight Thursday.