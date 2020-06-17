PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Gov. Doug Ducey says he is giving local governments the authority to set policies that would require people to wear face masks in public. The announcement comes after our state saw a recent spike in the number of COVID-19 cases.

But, during Wednesday's news conference, the governor stopped short of issuing a mandate that would require everyone to wear a mask, even though he believes Arizonans should wear cloth face coverings in public, or in situations where physical distancing is not possible.

On Tuesday, the Arizona Department of Health Services reported a single-day record of 2,392 new coronavirus cases. That was the highest number of COVID-19 new daily cases reported since the outbreak started.

Just a day ago, hundreds of Arizona doctors penned open letters to the Governor, calling on him to require people to wear masks in public. "Life as we once knew it has to change indefinitely," reads one of the open letters, "To ensure the safety of fellow community members, to protect the most fragile of our population, and to reduce the strain on our healthcare system."

In a tweet sent out Wednesday morning, the Governor urged Arizonans to "Mask Up," to protect yourself, protect others, and to help contain the spread of COVID-19.

Later, in a new conference, he took it one step further, allowing local governments the authority to issue mandates. "We need every Arizonan to do their part," he said. "Every Arizonan should wear a face mask.

"You are most safe at home," he said. "If you do go out, wear a mask. It's the smart thing to do."

"We want people to stay healthy," he continued.

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego has already said she plans to implement a mandatory mask policy. Gallego tweeted: "On our next agenda, Phoenix City Council will vote to mandate face masks for residents going to essential businesses and in public spaces. I fully support this measure. We will only overcome this virus by working together."

ASYMPTOMATIC SPREAD

State Health Dept. Director Dr. Cara Christ also spoke out about the importance of wearing masks in slowing the spread of COVID-19. She said it's critical for people to wear masks because of the risk posed by asymptomatic spread, which is when people may have the virus but do not show symptoms.

REOPENED TOO SOON?

Arizona is one of several states reporting record-high jumps in coronavirus cases, as reopening plans are weighed, and state leaders try decide whether to stay the course. Critics of our state's reopening say Arizona reopened too soon, leading to an increase in new cases.

At least 19 states have seen new cases go up in the last two weeks and six states on Tuesday reported record increases, according to CBS News. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has dismissed concerns that re-openings are driving the increase, instead saying the spikes are due to increased testing. He acknowledged that community spread is happening, but the state's reopening plan isn't changing.

WHAT ABOUT HOSPITALS?

The number of sick people showing up at Arizona's emergency rooms and the number of people being admitted to hospitals with COVID-19 has been rising, and public health experts have been warning that action needs to be taken.

But last week, Gov. Ducey assured the public that Arizona does have hospital capacity for both COVID and non-COVID patients, and that hospitals were well-prepared in case of a surge. "We are well-prepared to manage an increase in patient volume," Ducey said at the time.

Will Humble, former director of the Arizona Department of Health Services, believes that under this current trajectory, Arizona will need field hospitals by the beginning of July because our state's hospital systems are quickly running out of bed space.

THE SCIENCE OF MASKS

There is also a growing body of work that points to mask usage as one of the key ways to stop the spread of COVID-19. The National Academy of Science's official journal recently published that masks are "the determinant in shaping the trends of the pandemic."

"The bottom line is it's hard to argue with the science," said Dr. Christine Severance, a family physician who organized one of the open letters to required masks. "You can take the stance about civil rights or politics all you want, but the bottom line is the evidence shows that this disease is deadly, that it doesn't care who you are, what your political stance is, what your age is, where you live. It hits everybody."

Gov. Ducey is wearing a mask today. First time he has worn a mask while walking into a COVID-19 presser. pic.twitter.com/rgwsgDPQOl — azfamily 3TV CBS 5 (@azfamily) June 17, 2020

WHAT ABOUT PERSONAL FREEDOM?

Gov. Ducey has been supportive of face masks, and has encouraged people to wear face coverings in public. Still, until Wednesday, he hasn't worn a mask at his COVID press briefings. On Wednesday, he did wear a mask until he began speaking.

"So I know some people view this as an issue of personal freedom, or political freedom. It shouldn't be viewed in that regard," said Arizona Rep. Greg Stanton. "We are fighting the worst pandemic in over 100 years, and wearing of the mask, the mandating of the mask, is a common sense thing to do to fight this terrible virus."

The Democratic congressman has been calling for a statewide mask requirement since Sunday as coronavirus cases in Arizona continued to rise.

MORE TAKEAWAYS

Here are a few more takeaways from the news conference Wednesday, as Ducey announced enhanced actions to contain the spread of COVID-19 and protect the most vulnerable.

TESTING

Ducey says there are plans to continue to ramp up testing through a partnership with ASU to scale up saliva-based testing. He says the less-invasive test will allow for more rapid & accurate results while requiring less PPE and facilitating greater usage at workplaces and health care facilities.

CONTACT TRACING

Ducey signed an Executive Order providing AZDHS authority to implement a consistent, statewide system for contact tracing. He also said ADHS is also providing $37M to boost contact tracing locally and statewide.

ENABLING LOCALIZED MITIGATION EFFORTS

AZDHS today released updated guidance allowing local governments to implement mask and face covering policies, allowing local authorities to tailor mitigation efforts specific to the local public health need.

ENHANCED GUIDANCE

Ducey says that businesses need to continue to protect customers and employees. Enhanced guidance from AZDHS will require physical distancing, face covers whenever possible, symptom checks for employees and increased cleaning and disinfecting.

FOCUSED ON LONG-TERM CARE SETTINGS

With testing of all residents and staff recently completed, The state is providing an additional $10 million for more PPE and masks in long-term care settings. AZDHS will continue to prioritize ongoing testing of residents and staff.

COMMITMENT

"We remain one hundred percent focused on protecting public health and saving lives. We all have a role and need to continue to prioritize health and safety. I’m grateful for Arizona’s continued cooperation and partnership," Ducey says.

Many have said they support a mandate for everyone wearing face coverings. Change.org has launched an online petition to require mandatory masks in public. Thousands of people have already signed it.