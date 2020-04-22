PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Gov. Doug Ducey has issued an executive order stating that elective surgeries can resume on May 1. He made the announcement in a news conference Wednesday.
Under the new order, hospitals, dental offices and other health facilities can resume conducting elective surgeries on May 1, IF they can show they have implemented measures intended to keep health care workers and patients safe. Facilities that meet the specified standards will need to receive approval from the Department of Health Services before resuming elective surgeries. The order shall be considered for repeal or revision every two weeks.
"We are making some progress," Ducey said during Wednesday's conference. He said we have come a long way in a short period of time as a state, and we don't want to lose that ground. But he did say, looking forward, that he was adding the phrase "Return stronger" to the order "Stay home. Stay healthy. Stay connected."
"Our approach is phased, based on data and readiness," Ducey said, stating that Arizona will continue to mitigate the risk of resurgence, and will continue to protect the most vulnerable. Gov. Ducey suggested that everyone should continue nationally-suggested practices, including practicing good hygiene and making sure to stay home if you don't feel well. "If you're sick, stay home and it will make a big difference," he said.
During the news conference, Ducey went over charts that show what the "capacity" looks like in Arizona. Ducey displayed a slide showing that there are still plenty of hospital beds available. He says Arizona has increased hospital capacity and ventilators over the last month. "We have hospital capacity in Arizona," he said. "This is good news, and it shows we are prepared in Arizona."
He also discussed how many ventilators are available, showing another slide that demonstrated that Arizona DOES have enough.
"We're making progress," he reiterated.
Ducey also reviewed a list of which business have been closed in Arizona, including schools, gyms, salons and dine-in areas of restaurants. He compared the closures to a "dimmer switch," and talked about how we can "increase the energy in our economy." He said the state's decisions so far have been "calm and steady with a sense of urgency," and that moving forward, there will be "a slight tick up on the dimmer switch in the economy.""
Ducey says, for now, his current stay-at-home order remains in effect. When it expires, there will be three options:
- Let it expire
- Extend it
- Modify it
Ducey says that, right now, it's important to continue to keep public health at the forefront. "Keep doing what you're doing," he said. "Because you're doing a great job."
ELECTIVE SURGERY DETAILS
The Governor's Office issued a full statement detailing the order on elective surgeries. The details are as follows:
Under the new order, hospitals, dental offices and other health facilities can resume conducting elective surgeries on May 1 if they can show they have implemented measures intended to keep health care workers and patients safe. These include:
Demonstrating greater than a 14 day supply of PPE;
Ensuring adequate staffing and beds;
Testing patients prior to surgery and all at-risk health care workers;
Ensuring appropriate discharge plans for patients being transferred to nursing care facilities, including diagnostic testing for COVID-19;
Implementing a universal symptom screening process for staff, patients, and visitors;
Establishing an enhanced cleaning process for waiting areas;
And prioritizing the restart of elective surgeries based on urgency.
“Hospitals around the state have stepped up to provide additional protections for their staff and patients and increased bed capacity to prepare for a possible COVID-19 surge,” said Governor Ducey. “Because of these preparations, and the responsible actions of Arizonans across our state, data shows our health system continues to remain ahead of the curve. Today’s order continues to prioritize public health while improving access to care for Arizonans and the overall viability of our health care system.”
“The Arizona Department of Health Services has worked closely with our health care providers as they’ve expanded capacity and overall preparedness to prepare for a potential surge in COVID-19 cases,” said Dr. Cara Christ, Director of the Department of Health Services. “Today’s order ensures that adequate protections remain in place as health care facilities expand operations and that public health remains our top priority.”
On March 19, Governor Ducey announced new actions to help preserve hospital equipment and protective gear, including suspending elective surgeries. A week later, the Governor issued an Executive Order requiring hospitals to increase the amount of hospital bed capacity in the state, take steps to optimize staffing levels and maximize critical resources. Expanded reporting requirements have helped the Department of Health Services track capacity and availability of resources.