PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Gov. Doug Ducey has issued an executive order stating that elective surgeries can resume on May 1. He made the announcement in a news conference Wednesday.

Under the new order, hospitals, dental offices and other health facilities can resume conducting elective surgeries on May 1, IF they can show they have implemented measures intended to keep health care workers and patients safe. Facilities that meet the specified standards will need to receive approval from the Department of Health Services before resuming elective surgeries. The order shall be considered for repeal or revision every two weeks.

[You can read the order HERE]

"We are making some progress," Ducey said during Wednesday's conference. He said we have come a long way in a short period of time as a state, and we don't want to lose that ground. But he did say, looking forward, that he was adding the phrase "Return stronger" to the order "Stay home. Stay healthy. Stay connected."

"Our approach is phased, based on data and readiness," Ducey said, stating that Arizona will continue to mitigate the risk of resurgence, and will continue to protect the most vulnerable. Gov. Ducey suggested that everyone should continue nationally-suggested practices, including practicing good hygiene and making sure to stay home if you don't feel well. "If you're sick, stay home and it will make a big difference," he said.

During the news conference, Ducey went over charts that show what the "capacity" looks like in Arizona. Ducey displayed a slide showing that there are still plenty of hospital beds available. He says Arizona has increased hospital capacity and ventilators over the last month. "We have hospital capacity in Arizona," he said. "This is good news, and it shows we are prepared in Arizona."

He also discussed how many ventilators are available, showing another slide that demonstrated that Arizona DOES have enough.

"We're making progress," he reiterated.

Ducey also reviewed a list of which business have been closed in Arizona, including schools, gyms, salons and dine-in areas of restaurants. He compared the closures to a "dimmer switch," and talked about how we can "increase the energy in our economy." He said the state's decisions so far have been "calm and steady with a sense of urgency," and that moving forward, there will be "a slight tick up on the dimmer switch in the economy.""

Ducey says, for now, his current stay-at-home order remains in effect. When it expires, there will be three options:

Let it expire

Extend it

Modify it

Ducey says that, right now, it's important to continue to keep public health at the forefront. "Keep doing what you're doing," he said. "Because you're doing a great job."

ELECTIVE SURGERY DETAILS

The Governor's Office issued a full statement detailing the order on elective surgeries. The details are as follows: