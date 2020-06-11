PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- "Arizona has capacity today." In a news conference Thursday afternoon, Gov. Doug Ducey addressed Arizonans about the latest spike in COVID-19 cases across our state. "The increase in positive tests is not the direction we want to go," Ducey said. "We want to go the other direction."

The governor showed a chart illustrating a recent rise in positive COVID-19 tests around Arizona. He admitted that "this is not yet behind us." But, Ducey says our state does have hospital capacity. "We want to reassure the public we have available bed capacity, and surge plans in place. We are well-prepared to manage an increase in patient volume," said Ducey.

The governor says that not only are hospitals prepared, but that we also have plenty of ventilators. "We have a lot of ventilators available in Arizona," he confirmed.

Ducey also emphasized that our state has capacity, not only for COVID-19 hospitalizations, but also for non-COVID-19 hospitalizations.

"As representatives of the largest health systems representing 80% of care provided in this state, we would like to assure the public that we have available bed capacity and surge plans are in place to continue to serve the people of Arizona."

Shortly before the governor's afternoon news conference, hospital leaders issued a statement echoing his reassurances. The statement says that hospitals have "available bed capacity and surge plans are in place to continue to serve the people of Arizona. We are well prepared to manage an increase in patient volume."

"It's important that people know we are not seeing an increase in inpatient volume," Ducey stated. "But we are prepared if that increase should come. The facts are, we've got an increase in testing, an increase in cases, and an increase in positive test results."

So what's next for our our state? Ducey says the plan is to stay laser-focused on COVID-19 in Arizona. He says health officials will continue to concentrate on more testing, and that state leaders will continue to work on Arizona's gradual phased-in reopening, balancing public health with public safety. "We want to return smarter as a state," he said. "We know so much more about COVID-19 now than we did March 11."

Maricopa County officals urge people to wear masks as COVID-19 cases rise

Dr. Cara Christ, the director of the Arizona Department of Health Services, reminded all Arizonans to wear cloth masks if social distancing isn't in place. She also reminded businesses that they must implement cleaning and physical distancing protocols.

Christ voiced her concern that due to fears about COVID-19, fewer people are getting cancer screenings, and fewer children are getting their vaccinations.

Health experts concerned about drop in child vaccinations amid pandemic

She says she's also worried about a possible increase of domestic violence and mental health issues for those in isolation. "We feel there is a loneliness epidemic," she said.

Christ and Ducey both talked about the plans going forward, which include increased testing, a focus on public health, and tracking the epidemic. "We are not going to be able to stop the spread, so we can't stop living as well," Christ said.

"The virus is not going away," said Ducey. "There's no cure for this virus and no vaccines. We need to learn to live with it and make sure we are protecting the most vulnerable in our society."

Some reporters in the crowd came back with questions for the governor. One asked if Ducey was "tone deaf" when it comes to recent ride in positive cases in Arizona.

Another asked him when the last time was that he wore a face mask. "I'm all for face masks, if you can't physically distance," he replied.