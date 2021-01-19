PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – If you got your first COVID-19 shot and are worried about getting the second dose, Dr. Cara Christ says there’s no need for concern. Not only should you not stress about getting that second shot, but you also do not need to be anxious about getting an appointment for it.
“For those that have already had a vaccine at State Farm Stadium or have an appointment, we have set aside blocks of appointments for second doses,” the director of the Arizona Department of Health Services said Tuesday morning, a couple of hours before appointments opened up for people 65 and older. “So, you will not need to worry about trying to get on [the ADHS website] and getting an appointment.”
Christ specifically said those who got their first shot at State Farm Stadium will get an email with a personalized link for their second appointment. The first batch of emails should start going out Wednesday. If you have an appointment at State Farm Stadium but have not gotten that first dose, you should get the email shortly after that shot. Be sure to check your spam/clutter/junk folder if you do not see anything in your in-box.
Anybody who scheduled their vaccine appointment through the ADHS website will get that email for the second appointment, regardless of where they got their first shot. At this point, however, only the state sites – State Farm Stadium, which is running 24/7, and Phoenix Municipal Stadium, which opens Feb. 1 -- have confirmed that they have appointments set aside for people getting their second doses.
People have asked Arizona’s Family if they have to get their second shot at the same place they got their first one. The short answer is no, but there’s a caveat. Your second dose must be from the same manufacturer as the first one. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are not “mix and match.” If you got Pfizer for the first dose, your second shot must also be Pfizer. If your first shot was Moderna, your second one must be Moderna.