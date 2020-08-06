GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - For Nancy Valenzuela, the images of her baby's fight against COVID-19 are hard to forget. The 11-month-old boy spent 10 days in the hospital following complications of the virus. He was diagnosed with multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C), a rare illness seen in children following coronavirus exposure.
"He looked so defenseless and I didn't know how to make it better. As a parent, you are there to make things better," said Valenzuela.
Valenzuela said there were signs of MIS-C early on but doctors missed them. She believes if they caught the illness earlier, he wouldn't have gotten so sick.
"He was just getting very irritable. If we held him, he would cry like his bones were hurting," said Valenzuela.
In mid-July, Valenzuela took Atziel to the emergency room when he had a fever and diarrhea. According to Valenzuela, the doctor said he didn't need to be tested for COVID-19. Instead, he sent them home with antibiotics for an ear infection. But maternal instincts told Valenzuela otherwise. A few days later, his symptoms only got worse.
"He was not able to sleep at all, and at that point, he was starting to get a little rash around his neck and his palms and the bottom of his feet," said Valenzuela.
That is when Valenzuela called her son's doctor. She said he told her the rash was a possible reaction to antibiotics but never mentioned COVID-19 or MIS-C. When Aztiel's fever spiked over 103 degrees, she rushed him to the emergency room again.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, multisystem inflammatory syndrome is a condition where different body parts can become inflamed, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, eyes or gastrointestinal organs. Symptoms include fever, abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, rash and bloodshot eyes.
Valenzuela said Atziel was put on oxygen and doctors tried different treatments on him. He started responding well to a new trial drug for MIS-C. Now with Atziel at home, Valenzuela wants other parents to be aware of the early warning signs.
"If you have that instinct that something is not right, go for it, be that overprotective parent," said Valenzuela.