PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Dan Hanisch feels like a big winner, like he just won tickets to the Super Bowl.

"It was a huge relief, "said Hanisch. "I came running upstairs, just elated. It was a very good start to my morning."

The 44-year-old Phoenix dad was one of the lucky ones who managed to lock in a COVID-19 vaccination appointment on the Arizona Department of Health Services' website.

Starting at 8 Wednesday morning, the state opened up sign-ups to anyone 16 and older.

More than 26,000 slots filled up in about 20 minutes, prompting AZDHS to send out this tweet saying, "The online appointments from this morning have all been booked. If you didn't get an appointment from the limited number available, there's another opportunity on Friday."

Hanisch got his appointment right away, with no trouble at all.

Others, like Mesa mom Melissa Estrade, weren't as fortunate.

"I pulled over at gas station and just stood there parked, trying to get an appointment over and over again," said Estrada. "As soon as I picked an appointment, it was gone, just crazy."

Another 80,000 slots at the state's five vaccination sites are scheduled to open up at 11 Friday morning, giving Estrada and others like her another shot at getting an appointment.

State health officials said there are a number of things people can do to increase their chances of getting an appointment.

Register on the state website ahead of time before slots open up on Friday.

Use more than one device, with more than one family member trying at the same time.

Try the call center at 1-844-542-8201.

Keep trying - random appointments kept popping up following cancellations.

Estrada is hoping to have better luck on Friday.

"There's triple the amount this time, so I am keeping my fingers crossed that we'll get an appointment this time around," said Estrada.

Maricopa County also has a Vaccine Finder to help people locate available vaccines in their area from local pharmacies.

For details visit the website by clicking/tapping here.