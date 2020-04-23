SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Darren Herft, his son and his son’s friends decided to drive from California, where golf courses are closed, to Phoenix.

“They found that Phoenix was alive. The golf courses were open, which attracted their attention so we made the drive,” said Herft.

“It’s good to do something instead of being stuck inside,” said his son Colby.

They have been staying at an Airbnb in Scottsdale, and they are not the only ones on the course from out of state despite the pandemic.

“We have actually met quite a lot of people from California here as well to play golf, said Darren.

Darren says he understands it is important to stay home to control the spread of the virus.

“We practice plenty of responsibility around the social distancing as well,” said Darren.

They said they aren’t that concerned they will get sick.

“Being young and healthy, I’m not too worried about it,” said his son Colby.