PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Health Services has acknowledged their online vaccination registration system had a technical issue that temporarily allowed anyone to register for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Sources and anonymous viewers notified Arizona's Family that people outside of Phase 1A could register for vaccination appointments. The state's vaccination program website let anyone book an appointment after creating an account and completing the scheduling process.

Several members of Arizona's Family newsroom tested the website on Tuesday night and all went as far as having a day, time slot, and vaccination site selected, with only the confirmation step remaining. Our news members all chose "no" when asked questions if they were "Above the age of 65" or "An educator or first responder?" and were still able to advance to the final step.

Arizona's Family reached out to AZDHS for confirmation and comment on the website flaw Tuesday night and heard back late Wednesday afternoon. According to Steve Elliott, a spokesperson for AZDHS, there was a technical issue with the registration website that was corrected last night.

When members of the Arizona's Family newsroom tested the registration site Wednesday morning, nobody was able to schedule or register for an appointment.

It's unclear how long the general public was able to schedule for an appointment, and if whether or not Arizona's Family inquiry to AZDHS Tuesday night helped lead to the discovery of the technical issue.

More than 213,000 COVID-19 vaccines sitting unused in Arizona The Arizona Department of Health Services reported Tuesday that 101,030 Arizonans have been vaccinated as of Jan. 4.

Earlier Wednesday, AZDHS confirmed only 119,653 vaccines had been administered as of Tuesday, Jan. 5. Arizona received 314,750 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in December. That leaves more than 195,000 vaccines unused.

Health officials said the state expects 140,000 doses to arrive this week and says that about 60,000 of those are meant for second doses.

Maricopa County officials have admitted to difficulties in distributing the vaccine during Phase 1A and said they're behind schedule with Phase 1B, which is expected to start rollout on Monday. Phase 1B would give the vaccine to frontline essential workers, emergency responders, K-12 teachers and more. Technical issues, scheduling and staff issues and demand challenges have caused the delay. The National Guard has been training retired medical workers and medical students to administer the vaccine.