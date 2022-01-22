GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - "You just don't understand how important breathing is until you can't breathe," said 55-year-old Claudia Patterson, a Glendale woman recovering from COVID-19.

Claudia's road to recovery included two months in a coma and 135 days on an ECMO machine designed to offer lung and heart support. Now, the 55-year-old grandmother is home. She's not back to 100 percent just yet, but she's grateful for the chance to keep fighting.

"I have a little ways to go, but nothing like I started from," Claudia said.

Omicron surge is undermining care for other health problems The omicron surge this winter has not only swamped U.S. hospitals with record numbers of patients with COVID-19, it has also caused frightening moments and major headaches for people trying to get treatment for other ailments.

Claudia doesn't remember much right after testing positive for COVID-19 back in July. But her husband Raymond sure does.

"There was a point in time where I would talk to her," Raymond said. "And I would notice she would get a tear running down her face. That she could hear what I was saying but could not respond."

After being in a coma, the ECMO machine brought its own set of challenges for Claudia.

University of Arizona Doctor Shad Marvasti says ECMO is often the last resort when it comes to lung damage.

"When someone is really sick with a COVID case, and COVID goes in and attacks the lung, it gets so bad that your body isn't able to deliver oxygen right through your lungs to your blood," Marvasti said. "That's where ECMO comes in."

Claudia's lungs were only functioning at 15% capacity, and some doctors thought she'd need a lung transplant to survive. All the while, month after month, she stayed attached to that ECMO machine.

"Not only are you on a machine and a ventilator and all of that," Claudia said. "But you had to stay kind of still because any false move could have exploded the blood."

But eventually, doctors decided that through plenty of physical and occupational therapy, Claudia had a chance to get better. After relearning how to walk and talk, Claudia finally left St. Joseph's Dignity Health Hospital in Phoenix on Thursday and went home for the first time in nearly seven months.

"I was able to take a sigh of relief," Raymond said. "You know it's like ok; we kind of made it through the hard part."

"I feel ok," Claudia added. "I've still got a long way to go with my breathing. I'm grateful that if that's the only thing that's wrong right now, I'm grateful for that."

Claudia also says she was unvaccinated when she tested positive for COVID. She's hoping her experience will inspire others to get the vaccine.