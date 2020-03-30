GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Walgreens in Glendale is back open after it temporarily closed when a worker there tested positive for coronavirus.
A spokeswoman for the country's second-largest pharmacy store chain said the employee worked at the 51st Avenue and Bell Road location. The patient had not been in the store since March 18. The store was briefly closed and cleaned according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, Walgreens said. The store also told the Maricopa County Public Health Department and called those who may be at risk. They are self-quarantined.
The store reopened on March 25.