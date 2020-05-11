GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona’s Family first broke the news on that Friday that Glencroft Memory Center in Glendale had more than 70 cases of coronavirus between residents and employees, including seven resident deaths.

Coronavirus kills 7, infects dozens more at Glendale nursing home Their first confirmed COVID-19 case was discovered on April 1, and the facility started testing residents that same week.

The facility told Arizona's Family their first positive case was on April 1, but two employees who tested positive voiced concerns about that date being a starting point. As a result, Glencroft admitted they were wrong, calling it an “internal communication error.”

“I don’t have any intentions to return to Glencroft,” said Michael Kowalski.

“We love what we do, but I feel they failed us in not protecting us and not letting us know what was going on,” said another certified nursing assistant.

Kowalski and a woman who has asked we keep her blurred and anonymous were two of the more than 30 employees at Glencroft that tested positive for coronavirus. The two were working as certified nursing assistants.

On Friday, Glencroft told Arizona’s Family their first COVID-19 case was on April 1 and that all cases on their campus are inside their skilled nursing facility Providence Place. But Kowalski provided Arizona’s Family a letter that didn't go out to families until April 16 that said one case identified was *not* in Providence Place where these two CNA’s worked.

“It’s frightening that they wouldn’t tell us that there was a case in Providence Place as of April 1st,” Kowalski said.

Now, Arizona’s Family has confirmed Glencroft provided wrong information Friday night.

Another Glencroft representative said the April 1 date was wrong, and that there was no confirmed positive COVID-19 case of a person at the facility until April 14. They also said it was not inside the Providence Place skilled nursing facility, but rather a different part of campus.

According to the spokesperson, they didn't have a positive case at Providence Place until April 24, nearly a month after what they originally told Arizona’s Family.

Both of these CNA’s have now recovered, but are so disappointed with misinformation and confusion that they have no plans to return to work at Glencroft.

“How are we to protect ourselves and protect our loved ones when we come out of work? And I think that was their negligence,” the woman said.

The facility confirmed Monday night there are still 43 resident coronavirus cases total, including seven deaths.

They also said Friday they believed the virus got into Glencroft from a dialysis facility where a resident had gone for treatment. However, on Monday night, they said there is also a chance an asymptomatic physical therapist infected many people as well.