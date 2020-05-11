GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Book lovers were thrilled to learn that t City of Glendale re-opened its main library branch Monday. People were allowed inside, but were asked to social distance. Glendale residents, like Lucy Miles, were glad to check out new items. "Number one, there's not enough to do," said Miles. "You can only take a walk so far, and the heat is coming on, so the library is nice and cool, and you've got a lot of options."
More than 150 people came to the main branch in the first five hours after the branch re-opened. "That's a good number," said chief librarian Michael Beck. "That's actually on par with our average hourly rate."
The library says it's taking extra measures to keep everyone safe. Only up to 25 people are allowed in at a time. And only a small section, filled with popular and new material, is open right now.
"People can still do requests through the telephone," said Beck. "Right now we're not allowing people to do online holds yet, but we hopefully, depending, on the turnout, and as different phases take place, we look to open that up soon too."
Markers on the ground keep people six feet apart, and staff is cleaning a lot. "Any material that is brought back is quarantined for three days," said Beck.
The Main Branch is the only location people can go inside, but the Foothills Library offers a limited holds pick-up service at the drive-up window.
They're both open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays or noon to 5 p.m. on Saturdays.
"I feel like I'm safe here," said Miles. "I don't feel like i'm going to catch COVID-19."