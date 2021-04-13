GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- After months of modified and limited services, public libraries in Glendale will once again be fully reopened with full services starting on Monday, April 19.
Libraries across the City of Phoenix are also set to reopen on Monday.
According to a spokesperson for the City of Glendale, the city's library system will reopen Monday with new hours and services. All Glendale public libraries will be closed April 16-18 in preparation for the reopening. Starting Monday, all libraries in the city will be open under the following schedule:
- Sunday 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Monday 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Tuesday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Wednesday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Thursday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The service desks are going to be changed and centralized at the city's main library and Foothills library. Concierge greets, assistance at checkout areas, and roving customer service staff are also being added at all branches.
Library staff intends to follow recommended health guidelines, including regularly sanitizing publicly used equipment and computers, making touchless hand sanitizing stations available, and continuing popular virtual programming. Social distancing is encouraged, and the use of face coverings is welcomed but not required.
For more information on public libraries in Glendale and their services, click here.