GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A gym in Glendale has closed up shop until the managers follow the state's COVID-19 guidelines, the Arizona Department of Health Services said on Friday.

Officials said Fitness Gym 1, near 35th Avenue and Union Hills Drive, was told to shut down because of violating the coronavirus rules set forth by Gov. Doug Ducey and "thus is jeopardizing the health, safety and welfare of the public," ADHS said. Officials tell Arizona's family the gym managers weren't enforcing wearing face masks for customers and employees. Fitness 1 Gym will have to make changes and then apply to reopen, often taking weeks.

Italian restaurant in Scottsdale closes due to COVID-19 safety violations Health inspectors said the place was doing some things correctly but broke a lot of other rules.

During the summer, gyms across Arizona were outspoken against the shutdowns and restrictions because they felt they were unfairly targeted. Many gyms are allowed to reopen with limited capacity and everyone inside must be wearing masks at all times.

Just a few days ago, an Italian restaurant in Scottsdale was ordered to close because of multiple COVID-19 safety violations.