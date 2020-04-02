PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Last week, Arizona's Family told you about food banks overwhelmed by the amount of demand to feed families. Tonight, we spoke with one nonprofit CEO after Gov. Doug Ducey announced more than a million dollars in funding food banks. "Because of the funding, we're going to be able to keep up with that demand," said Phoenix Rescue Mission's CEO Ken Brissa.

With the new money, Brissa said they will be able to stock their shelves at their warehouse for their food bank in Glendale called "Hope for Hunger." "Our organization and, more importantly, our community is going to feel much more secure because funding is there now to make sure those shelves are stocked," said Brissa.

"The newest challenge has been learning the ins-and-outs of the organization while trying to prepare the organization proactively for how we respond to certain scenarios that come our way too due to COVID-19," said Brissa, who took the CEO position in February.

Brissa said last month they helped triple the number of households then they did in February and five times more than the average amount in March. He now feels confident that Phoenix Rescue Mission can feed those new families.

In addition to stocking shelves, Phoenix Rescue Mission said they are going to use the money to go into the homeless community and hand out sack lunches to people living on the streets. Starting Monday, the organization said they will hand out a hundred bags a day.