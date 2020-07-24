GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Glendale Fire Department is now performing virtual fire inspections for long-term care facilities amid the pandemic. The move is aimed at protecting both the people who live at the care homes and the fire inspectors.
"We realize that in the community that we're facing challenges," said Capt. Ashley Losch, a spokeswoman for Glendale Fire Department.
Yearly fire inspections are required for a long-term care facility to operate.
But the people living in these facilities are some of the most susceptible to COVID-19, and in some cases, these places have become hotbeds for the disease, putting inspectors at risk.
"We want to keep them safe and in their bubble the same way we want to keep our people safe," Capt. Losch said.
The inspections take place over either Skype or FaceTime. Before the inspection, Glendale Fire sends the facility a list of necessary items so they're prepared. During the video conference, the inspector looks over things like smoke alarms, fire extinguishers, sprinklers and potential fire hazards.
"An in-person inspection can take between 30 and 45 minutes. We've taken that down to between 10 and 15 minutes doing it virtually. So we're actually saving everybody time," Capt. Losch said.
Glendale Fire has only done a little under 20 of these virtual inspections to date, but with around 300 long-term care facilities in Glendale, they say there'll be more to come.
"It's been great. The inspectors really enjoy being able to do this from their desk or from home -- wherever is convenient," Capt. Losch said.
The virtual inspection program could continue even after the pandemic has run its course. For more information or to schedule a care home inspection, you can call 623-915-3263.