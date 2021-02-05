GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Local first responders are joining the call from the medical community, urging people to play it safe this weekend and avoid Super Bowl gatherings to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The Glendale Fire Department says crews are responding to dozens of COVID-19-related emergency calls every day.

"We're seeing the effects of COVID calls because we're getting COVID ourselves," says Glendale Fire Capt. Ashely Losch. Losch explains crews are seeing patients experiencing severe symptoms as flu calls they typically expect to see this time of year have been replaced by COVID-19 calls.

"Difficulty breathing a year ago may just be some shortness of breath with the flu," says Losch. "Difficulty breathing now is gasping, no energy, unable to even walk to the door."

Glendale firefighters use new filter to prevent COVID-19 spread Even with this extra measure, it's been nearly impossible to keep crews from catching COVID.

Glendale fire has stepped up decontamination routines. The city bought specialized machines that spray a sanitizing mist through the fire trucks. Crews wear a lot of personal protective gear. More than 80 Glendale firefighters have been sick with COVID-19. Like many fire agencies across the Valley, Losch says Glendale fire crews have seen colleagues battle the deadly virus at home, in hospitals, and intensive care units.

"We have a member in the hospital right now that's suffering and struggling, but we know he's going to get better, and he's fighting," says Losch. "It's hard to have someone who you love in a hospital, and you can't see them."

The good news is officials for fire departments in Glendale, Mesa, and Tempe say they believe they are responding to fewer COVID-19 calls based on patient symptoms and, sometimes, notifications from contact tracers. If perception is reality, these agencies are hoping the apparent downward trend continues.

Losch has now received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. She's encouraging people to continue public health measures and stay away from Super Bowl parties.

"If we can just get through the next few months, hopefully, we're all vaccinated, and people are eliminating these unnecessary risks," says Losch.