GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – It’s become one of the most precious commodities out there – toilet paper. A usually readily available product, TP has been conspicuously absent from store shelves all over the state – and country -- for quite some time now. As the U.S. was thrust into the global coronavirus crisis, people began stockpiling. Now, a Glendale church is stepping up and giving the stuff away.

Stonepoint Community Church posted about the giveaway on its Facebook page earlier this week, saying that any member of the church or surrounding community who needs it is welcome to four rolls, or until their supply runs out. That supply, by the way, is 2,400 rolls.

The church has specific instructions if you want to partake in the bounty. (Wait, that’s paper towels.)

Message the church through its Facebook page so the team there can set aside a bundle of four rolls for you. “We will only respond to inboxes because it allows us to track and to reserve easily for you,” explains the Facebook post. “So if you have left a comment, we did not see it.”

SCC also asks that if you reserve toilet paper, you actually pick it up. “Please understand that a ‘yes’ to you is a ‘no’ to someone else.” The pickup time is today (Sunday, March 29), 10 a.m.-11 a.m., at 4445 W. Olive Ave., Glendale. The giveaway will be done as a drive-up to allow for proper social distancing.