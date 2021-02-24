GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- While some people aren't able to get the COVID-19 vaccine, others simply don't want it. Now, a Gilbert woman is trying to encourage them to get it with a shirt. Erica Bianco Ellis is known for her accessories.
"I had an online boutique out of the house," said Ellis. A house she hasn't left in some time. "We have been in for a year. I haven't been to a restaurant in so long," said Ellis.
Now, she's creating a shirt she hopes will never go out of style. "It's called 'Got The Shot,'" said Ellis.
Three simple words with a message that can bring society back to normal. "I made the logo with the heart with the line through it for the nurses that are on the frontlines risking their lives," said Ellis. "And the world because this is a world problem, this isn't just our problem, we are doing it for the world."
Ellis said it's not to brag but encouragement for the people on the fence about getting the vaccine. "I know that we need a certain amount of people to get rid of it," said Ellis.
She wants the world to go back to what it once was, before COVID-19. "I realize we'll have to be careful, wear a mask and do all of those things, but it can start to get back to normal with people being with each other," said Ellis.
Ellis said she will donate 20% of her profits to local nurses organizations. If you would like to buy a shirt, click here.