GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Gilbert Public Schools is preparing for the potential of a massive teacher sickout in January.
A spokesperson for Gilbert Public Schools confirmed to Arizona’s Family on Wednesday morning that they have received notification of a possible sickout and are starting to prepare.
According to the spokesperson, the district is working with teachers and preparing a pool of substitute teachers should they be needed.
The school district is anticipated to welcome students back to campus on January 5 despite a surge of COVID-19 cases in the month of December.