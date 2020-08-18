GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A piano instructor in Gilbert has set up a special home studio to teach students virtually amid the pandemic.
"I think people deserve to have a solution, even if it's just one aspect of their life, even if it's just music lessons," said Robert Martinez. "My initial goal was to make online lessons as good as the traditional lessons and I feel like I not only met that, but I surpassed that."
Martinez has been teaching piano for 15 years and normally instructs from inside a studio or from a student's home. With the pandemic, he knew he could only offer virtual lessons. Martinez decided to install several monitors and a camera above his keyboard so the students could see his hands on the keys. He can also take notes on the sheet music that displays on the student's computer.
"I'm able to display what I'm looking at, they can see that on their screen, they're able to watch what I'm playing on their screen as well," Martinez explained. "I'm able to take notes in their e-books and display them on-screen and allow them to really be fully immersed in the lessons, not only as if they were there but even more interactive than those traditional one-on-one lessons."
Martinez said that more students have signed up for his lessons because more families are turning to home schooling, which often requires a music fulfillment. He says right now he has more than 40 students in three states, and is accepting more.
"Our lives have been changed so much and the world has been changed so much but I think at the end of the day we all just want some sense of normalcy. We want to be able to continue the things we love," Martinez said. "To me, there's nothing more enjoyable than music and learning an instrument and there's no safer way, and now, no better way to do it than to have these video conferencing lessons."
You can sign up through his website.