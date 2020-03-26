GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Work and home life are now intertwined for Amy and Mike Harris.

"We have two toddlers, so trying to adjust trying to be workers and stay at home parents, has been challenging," said Amy Harris.

They both work at the State Farm offices in Tempe. The company, like many others, moved employees out of the office amid coronavirus. The buildings, once packed with thousands of people, are now completely empty.

"It is crazy, just seeing the campus is like a ghost town. It is different and it is like our new normal right now. It is not just us; it is everyone trying to adjust to the times," said Amy.

The Harris couple is now joining other working parents in the struggle of trying to make it all work.

"With two little kids, it is tricky. They are very demanding. They need a lot of attention, so we just are making sure we balance our work with our family," said Amy.

Amy said planning ahead helps them find structure in their home during chaotic times.

"It totally helps to plan ahead, so every night we are sitting down and looking at each day’s schedule and making sure we can make it all fit," said Amy.

Amy and Mike said they have been working from home for three weeks. On Tuesday, State Farm officials said a worker at the Tempe offices tested positive for coronavirus. At the time, they said less than 100 employees were still working.