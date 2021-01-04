GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5 ) - Hundreds of kids partied at a Gilbert home on New Year's Eve, and now the hosts and homeowner could end up in court facing criminal charges.
Arizona's Family first told you about this party last week after the hosts were caught selling tickets to the event on Venmo.
Maricopa County told them they'd have to refund everyone, but the party went on, creating what could be a super-spreader event.
Maricopa County Sheriff's deputies did respond to the party for a large gathering and acknowledged that hundreds of kids were there. Now, the County Attorney's Office is reviewing all the evidence people posted on social media while at the party to decide if criminal charges will be filed.
The kids documented their huge New Year's Eve bash publicly on social media, which was a party that the homeowner allowed.
"They had so many people there and had such a disregard for everyone else's safety. It's really disheartening," said Gilbert teacher David Juarros.
Juarros drove by just after 10 p.m. and took cellphone video of the party.
"Literally 10 minutes into the party, there were a good 200 kids there and there were groups of them just walking toward that house groups of eight, 10, 12, 15," he said.
Juarros is concerned being in the classroom with many East Valley kids now back to in-person classes, at least some of the time.
"If they caught it, they're going to start feeling it today, tomorrow, Wednesday, and by then it's too late. Everyone's been exposed," Juarros said.
Originally, kids were selling tickets on Venmo for the party, but because the homeowner did not have permits to have a public event during the pandemic, Maricopa County told him he would have to refund everyone to make it a private event. Whether he did refund everyone is still under investigation, but even with the County aware, the party still happened.
MCSO said it received several tips about the large party and responded, and deputies gathered information on the scene.
But not everyone thinks what happened was wrong. Arizona's Family spoke to a Gilbert parent who asked not to be identified.
"I have mixed feelings about the New Year's Eve party. I think it probably was too big, but do I think they shouldn't have had it? No," the Gilbert mom said. "It's not fair to have somebody make our choices for us."
But she said how the kids showed off their party online was disrespectful.
"It was wrong of those kids to flaunt their decision making," she said.
The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said they've now submitted the information for the County Attorney's Office to review.
They'll make the decision about any citations or criminal charges, but wouldn't specify what criminal charges those could be.