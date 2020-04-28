TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) - -A group based in Gilbert is working to lend a helping hand to tribes in the Navajo Nation during this pandemic.
The organization "Helping Hands for the Navajo Nation" is made of all volunteers and is collecting goods and funds, with all money going directly to underserved areas of the Navajo Reservation. The region has one of the highest rates of COVID-19 in the U.S.
Helping Hands for the Navajo Nation is collecting donations of non-perishable canned and dry food, paper products, masks, gloves, personal protective equipment, diapers, baby formula, baby wipes, diaper rash cream, cases of water, sporting equipment, toys and stuffed animals for kids and feed for horses and sheep.
The organization is also preparing information about recovery and mental health resources for the Native community. Helping Hands is working with Winslow Guidance Associates, an agency that provides free treatment and counseling for people on the reservation.
Cash donations can be made to Venmo @helpnavajonation. And more information about donations can be found on the group's Facebook page.
Item drop off times are Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Items can be dropped off at National First Response, located at 127 S River Drive, Tempe, AZ 85281.
Once all supplies have been received, they will be cleaned in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to ensure safety.