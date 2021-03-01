GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5 ) - There's a major concern at a popular Gilbert gym after members said an email went out to instructors that the mask mandate was no longer going to be enforced.

Under Gov. Doug Ducey's executive order, that breaks the law. But the fitness center calls this all a misunderstanding.

Members of Life Time Fitness gyms said the company has done a good job with COVID-19 protocols, so that's why members at the Gilbert location were shocked and angry when an email went out they claim is compromising safety.

"Exceptionally. Very disappointing," said one Gilbert gym member.

"Anytime there's confusion about rules, it's not a good thing," said another.

These two Life Time Fitness Gilbert members, who asked us not to use their names, said they now question how safe their gym is.

"The one thing I have allowed myself to do is go into a dance class because I know the people will be spaced apart and will be wearing a mask," one of them said.

But there was confusion Monday after an email, sent to Arizona's Family, went out to class instructors saying:

"We are not going to be enforcing masks anymore!!! YAY, but we cannot publicize it. (sad emoji) If members have their mask below their mouth, it is OK in class but we so need to let them know to put it back up when they walk out of class! You're welcome!!!!!!!"

"I've already canceled all of my reservations for classes for the upcoming week," said one of the members, angry and confused.

These members believe mask-wearing has kept the virus spread low at the gym, but nobody is immune.

"There's been at least three or four that I know of in the classes that I go to that have gotten COVID," the other member said, "That's the reason we wear masks, so we don't get it."

According to Life Time's website, all Life Time destinations require masks, regardless of government orders.

But in Arizona, the executive order states people are required to wear a mask at the facility and if people are unable to wear a mask, they should not participate in activities at indoor gyms and fitness centers.

Arizona's Family asked Life Time corporate what happened.

They sent us this statement:

"The face-covering requirements we have in place at all of our Life Time destinations in Arizona remain in place. This consists of having our members wear their masks at all times while in the club (aside from swimming, eating and showering), including while exercising on the fitness floor and in our group fitness studios. That said, if a member needs to catch his/her breath for a moment or two, they are allowed to do so and we won't immediately come to him/her for corrective action. We confirmed this is acceptable with the local Department of Health as recently as this afternoon. Unfortunately, a written communication sent by a Life Time Team Member was interpreted to mean we were completely changing expectations which is not the case. We have reiterated the appropriate expectations, as outlined above, with all team members."

"It's going to take all of us working together, all of us wearing our mask and making those strong choices in order for us to eventually get to the other side of this," said one of the members.

Life Time also told Arizona's Family with their safety protocols in place, the gym's had far below a 1% spread of the virus in their fitness centers.

Until the governor makes changes to that executive order that went into effect in late August, masks are still required at gyms.